Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Match In Hilarious ‘Fauci Gang’ Sweatshirts

Actress Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom have shown their support for the “Fauci Gang.”

Bloom shared a photo Friday of the two wearing matching “Fauci Gang” hoodies, referring to coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, on his Instagram account.

“Double tap if you’re in the #drfauci gang,” Bloom captioned the photo.

Dr. Fauci has been leading the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and has received attention for more than just his medical expertise.

Last month, a petition to have Fauci named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” went viral, prompting the magazine’s editor-in-chief to make a statement on it. (RELATED: Petition Created To Have Dr. Anthony Fauci Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’)

“April Fool’s prank or not, Dr. Anthony Fauci is indeed the latest unexpected ‘star’ to emerge from the COVID-19 task force daily press briefings,” Dan Wakeford said in a statement to WWD at the time. “He has helped bring back ‘must-see TV’ to the masses, who are hungry for wisdom about how to best care for their family’s health and safety in this time of uncertainty. Smart is sexy, no doubt.”

Tons of merchandise featuring Fauci have popped up since February including doughnuts, shirts, mugs and more.

“We didn’t know everyone else felt the same way we did,” doughnut shop owner Nick Semeraro told CNN. “I never met a guy that, worldwide, he is so loved. And a month ago, we never knew his first and last name.”

I’m not sure this sweatshirt beats out Perry’s onesie with Bloom’s face all over it, but I love that these two are so in tune with the rest of the world. They might be one of the most down-to-earth celebrity couples ever.

I wonder how Dr. Fauci is dealing with his newfound fame.