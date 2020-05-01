Kylie Jenner Reveals That Someone ‘Close’ Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kylie Jenner revealed in a new trailer for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that someone “close” has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a trailer released Thursday about the second half of season 18, the 22-year-old reality star shares in a video that someone “close to home” has the coronavirus, per E! News.

“It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” Jenner explained, while not revealing any names. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“The White House said that the coronavirus is serious,” Kim explained in the clip. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

During the trailer, we see all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan dealing with the pandemic as clips from a voiceover play the city’s shelter-in-place announcement by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

During the clip, we also see Kris Jenner donning a face mask, Kim Kardashian revealing how homeschooling her kids is going as they run around in the background and Khloe and True Thompson getting active by dancing indoors.

At one point, there is even a group video chat including Kim, Khloe and Kris. Scott asks for thoughts on whether or not Khloe has slept with her ex, Tristan, again.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Kim responds, to which Scott answers: “That’s what I said! She says no.”

Later, we see Kris Jenner getting emotional as she talks about wanting to give her daughter Khloe a hug but can’t due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I wish I could hug you,” Jenner can be heard saying.