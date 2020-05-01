LeBron James Reveals New ‘Space Jam’ Logo And Title Of Sequel

LeBron James has revealed the name of the “Space Jam” sequel along with the logo.

The name of the sequel will be “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” James shared the news by posting a video of himself wearing a hat with the new logo on it Thursday on the basketball legend’s Instagram.

“2021,” he captioned the video.

The sequel has been a huge project for James and he’s talked about its meaning in the past.

“The ‘Space Jam’ collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published in 2018. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

There also was space for Michael Jordan to have a role “if he [wanted] it.” (RELATED: Giannis Antetokokounmpo Turned Down ‘Space Jam 2’ Role, Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Hollywood’)

“Hopefully there will be a role for Michael [Jordan] if he wants it,” production partner Maverick Carter told THR. “But Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin’ Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if James] calls him, he’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do.”

Of course everyone is going to have to go see “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The first “Space Jam” was iconic, and I have no doubts the sequel won’t be just as good. It’ll be a very sad day if the sequel doesn’t live up to the hype.