The MAC And Mountain West Will Have Virtual Football Media Days

The MAC and Mountain West will both have virtual media days for the upcoming football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the two mid-major conferences won’t have media days in-person, but instead will do it all virtually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McMurphy speculated that this will likely be what happens for all conferences.

MAC announces it will have virtual football media day. Yesterday, Mountain West announced same. Doubtful any of the 10 FBS conferences will have on-site football media days as in past years — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 30, 2020

Welcome to the world of college football in 2020, folks! You better get used to this kind of stuff, because it’s going to be the new normal for awhile.

As much as I enjoy and love media days, especially for the B1G, there’s no point in hosting them in-person during an ongoing pandemic.

I’m all for the season happening, but we should still minimize risk as much as possible. If that means virtual media days, then I’m all for it.

Besides, it’s not like the combine. It’s media days. It’s just reporters asking questions, and that can be done over a phone conference if necessary.

Does it suck we won’t get full media days for the 2020 season? Yes, but it’s a small price to pay as long as the season still happens.