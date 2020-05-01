Madonna Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

Musician Madonna claimed she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Madonna shared the news Thursday on her Instagram in the series she’s labeled her “Quarantine Diary.”

“Took a test the other day,” Madonna said in the video clip. “I found out that I have the antibodies so tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car and I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

“Here’s the good news,” Madonna added. “Tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently. Start over again.”

Last month, Madonna announced three people she knew had died from coronavirus — her cousin, her security guard’s brother and a music executive who had worked with her. (RELATED: Madonna Shares Bizarre Bathtub Video Calling Coronavirus ‘The Great Equalizer’)

“We can’t always have a good day … I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional,” the singer said.

The singer received backlash over a video she shared calling coronavirus the “great equalizer.”

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” she added. “What’s terrible about it is that it has made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways … Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”