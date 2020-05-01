Bandaid For A Shotgun Wound | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 5

Every Friday, Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “Wall Street Meets Washington.” It’s the only show that breaks down the beltway’s economic updates in a way that makes sense for both financial VIPs and every day Americans looking for market tips.

This week, we highlighted Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Black Mirror-esque vaccine rush, a Gilead lobbyist working in the heart of the White House and how the real economy has tanked.

Omeed’s ‘Two Economies’ update this week is a primer on the vultures primed to benefit from the current financial uncertainty. And Christian brought the conversation back toward New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s efforts to re-write America’s outdated anti-trust laws.

Finally, our thought experiment of the week: cancelling America’s debt obligations to China would screw over the Communist Party and make them pay for letting the virus spread around the globe, but is it really worth it? (RELATED: White House Denies Washington Post Report Claiming Trump Might Cancel Debt Obligations To China)

Make sure to go and check out last week’s episode if you didn’t watch it already. We were the first show to ask questions about how the administration will move to secure the country’s meat supply, an issue President Donald Trump addressed with an executive order signed this week. Who knew he was such an avid fan?

