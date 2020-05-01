Michael Jordan Once Turned Down $100 Million For 2 Hours Of Work

Michael Jordan is so rich that he apparently turned down $100 million like it was nothing.

Jordan is the talk of the sports world right now as “The Last Dance” airs on ESPN and his former agent recently dropped an absurd tidbit of info about the six-time NBA champion’s financial decisions in retirement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Jordan’s former agent David Falk said during an appearance on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio,” according to the New York Post.

Jordan turning down huge amounts of cash didn’t stop there. Falk also said that the legendary Chicago Bulls player once turned down $7 million for a single day of golf.

Imagine being so rich that you can pass up on a $100 million deal like it’s nothing. Michael Jordan is believed to be worth north of $2 billion.

You’d think tacking on another $100 million to his net worth would be worth it. Apparently, he couldn’t care less.

I simply can’t imagine having so much money that passing up on $100 million for two hours of work is even an option. It’s simply mind-boggling.

