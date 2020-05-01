POLL: 42.7% Of People Would Give Up Alcohol For A Year In Exchange For The Guarantee Of Football Happening

A substantial amount of people would give up alcohol in exchange for football happening in the fall.

At the moment, the fate of college football and the NFL hangs in the balance as we wage war against coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

With that in mind, I asked people if they would give up alcohol for a year in exchange for a guarantee of the season happening.

Of the 2,541 voters, 42.7% voted they wouldn’t drink for a year in return for football.

Would you give up alcohol for a year for the GUARANTEE of the football season happening? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 30, 2020

I know it’s less than the 50% mark, but I’m honestly surprised that many people voted to give up booze. My previous poll was about giving up dating in exchange for football.

Nearly 60% of people said they’d give up dating for a year to make sure college football games were happening on Saturdays in the fall.

Naturally, I hammered the option to give up dating in return for football in that poll.

Would you give up dating for a year in return for a GUARANTEE of the college football season happening? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 28, 2020

This one is a much tougher decision. Football and beer go hand-in-hand. It’s tough to have one without the other.

There’s nothing like an ice cold beer as I watch the Badgers slice and dice opposing defenses. Hell, a great shower beer on game day might be the closest thing we have to heaven on Earth.

Would I give up beer for a year in return for football happening? At the end of the day, I would. I have the rest of my life to drink beer.

The window to win a title is small and always getting smaller. That means you have to take your shot when you have it.

So, as tough as it would be, I would give up beer for a year to watch the Badgers in the fall.

Let us know what you’d do in the comments!