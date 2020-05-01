Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock Says Henry Ruggs Will Make The ‘Whole Offense Better’

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is excited about rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

The Raiders took the electric and speedy receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and it sounds like the entire offensive side of the ball will change with him on the field.

According to the team’s website, Mayock told Rich Eisen that the former Alabama superstar will make the team’s “whole offense better.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Ruggs is the exact kind of weapon the Raiders need on offense to help Derek Carr. If Carr can’t stretch the field with Ruggs running routes for him, then his time in Las Vegas is nearing a rapid end.

The former Alabama star is insanely fast and he’ll be a day one starter for the Raiders. They didn’t take him in the first round to ease him in.

The Raiders took Ruggs to play him ASAP.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how Carr does with this offense for the Raiders. It seems like the team wants to move on if they find a better option.

If Carr can’t light it up with the weapons around him at this point, then it’s probably never going to happen. That might sound harsh, but it’s also true.

It’s going to be a fun 2020 season and I have no doubt Ruggs will put up numbers.