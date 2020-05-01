REPORT: Congress Will Intervene On The NCAA’s Plan For Athletes Being Able To Profit

Congress will reportedly intervene after the NCAA took a step towards allowing players to profit.

The NCAA is nearing a rule change that would allow athletes to profit off of their image and likeness. However, it apparently doesn’t go far enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Board of Governors moves toward allowing student-athlete compensation for endorsements and promotions: https://t.co/rzWzPt8KlI pic.twitter.com/bH9VoczjMr — NCAA (@NCAA) April 29, 2020

According to Ross Dellenger, members of congress have told him that they’re going to have to get involved in the situation.

“It doesn’t matter what the NCAA does now. Congress is going to step in and do something now,” Dellenger said during a Thursday appearance while talking with Paul Finebaum.

Sports Illustrated’s @RossDellenger tells us members of Congress he talked to were disappointed by the NCAA’s report on name, image and likeness yesterday. “It doesn’t matter what the NCAA does now. Congress is going to step in and do something now.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 30, 2020

Congress going to war with the NCAA over athletes being able to profit is the battle I’m here for. That’s the kind of entertainment we need during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m honestly not even sure what congress could do at this point, but I 100% any measure that brings back “NCAA Football.”

The fact the NCAA won’t allow the popular video game to return is worth an investigation of its own.

The NCAA has confirmed this report, saying endeavors such as video games are “unworkable in college sports.” https://t.co/QyrbPhZrfH — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) April 29, 2020

Full quote from Val Ackerman, a leading member of the NCAA working group and the commissioner of the Big East: pic.twitter.com/tYhuvqebNT — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) April 29, 2020

I’ve been very clear that I’m all for athletes being allowed to profit. This is America, and we support freedom and capitalism in this country.

Now, should there be some rules in place to make sure it doesn’t become the wild west? Sure, but I think we can all agree it’s time for some of these stars to make a couple dollars.

We’ll have to wait and see what ends up happening, but it’s a fight I can’t wait to follow.