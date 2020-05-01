New Hampshire Democrat Touted By Joe Biden Says ‘Position Of the Female Vagina’ Is Why He Doesn’t Believe Tara Reade’

A New Hampshire Democrat said Friday that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade’s story is not believable, citing the “position of the female vagina.”

Democratic New Hampshire state Rep. Richard Komi tweeted Friday morning about his understanding of female anatomy, saying that he does not believe Reade’s allegations against the former vice president.

Reade has said that Biden kissed her, touched her, and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent when she worked for him as a senate staffer in 1993.

“Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their is some Cooperation from the female herself,” Komi tweeted Friday at 9:44 a.m. The tweet has since been deleted. “That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations are false. She is looking for attention.”

A strong Biden supporter and former refugee, Komi has been featured in a Biden campaign video discussing why he supports expanding Obamacare.

New Hampshire Dem Rep Richard Komi says a man can only penetrate a woman’s vagina with “cooperation from the woman.” Wow. The Dems are REALLY bad at this. pic.twitter.com/TVEyAljBYI — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 2, 2020



The New Hampshire Republican party drew attention to the tweet Friday, asking state Democrats whether they agree “with this disgusting and callous dismissal of the legitimate allegations brought against” Biden.

Both the New Hampshire Democratic Party and New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley have called on Komi to resign, according to the Manchester Ink Link. (RELATED: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Biden Accuser Tara Reade And Her Sexual Assault Allegation, All In One Place)

“Representative Komi’s comment is wrong, inappropriate, and offensive to all Democrats, and does not reflect the values of our party,” Buckley said.

Komi told the publication that he regrets his comments. He has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I wish I had worded my words more appropriately. It was not intended to lessen the pain that sexual assault survivors face all their lives,” he told the Manchester Ink Link. “I do not believe Joe (Biden) is the type of person who would do anything to hurt a woman.”

It is unclear whether Komi resigned Friday. The New Hampshire Democrat’s Twitter bio says he is a “former” representative for New Hampshire, though the New Hampshire House of Representatives website lists him as “currently serving his second term in the New Hampshire House.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.