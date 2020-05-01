SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Hints College Football Won’t Be Stopped If Some Teams Refuse To Play

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently seemed to hint that college football won’t be stopped by the decisions of individual programs.

One of the things I’ve talked about and debated a lot during the coronavirus pandemic is what will happen if some teams refuse to play. Can the season continue if major programs don’t take the field? I think the answer is “yes.” Why the hell would the B1G and SEC care about the opinions of the PAC-12? Well, it sounds like Sankey might agree with my thought process. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

“If a couple programs aren’t able, does that stop everyone? I’m not sure it does, but the ability for us to stay connected will remain important,” Sankey said Thursday during an interview on 1010 XL in Jacksonville.

SEC commissioner @GregSankey on XL Primetime discussing what happens if some programs/conferences don’t play this Fall: “If a couple programs aren’t able, does that stop everyone? I’m not sure it does.” pic.twitter.com/lYK0hHLDD5 — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 30, 2020

Is there anybody who honestly believes a handful of schools refusing to play will derail the entire season? Does anybody actually believe that?

Anybody who thinks UCLA sitting out the season will stop Alabama and LSU from playing is delusional. There’s no situation where Nick Saban will let a PAC-12 governor dictate what happens with the Crimson Tide.

If teams don’t want to play, then screw them. Let them sit on their couches and watch the rest of us play. I’m not going to lose sleep over it.

The rest of us will go out there and just win football games.

Let’s all hope Sankey is correct and sticks to his guns. We can’t let a handful of teams hold the rest of us hostage.