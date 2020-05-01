Texas A&M Is Preparing To Play Football In The Fall

Texas A&M has every intention of playing football in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting sports in America for the moment, we’re all wondering when a decision on football will be made. Well, you can now add Texas A&M to the list of programs that intend on playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Eagle, Texas A&M university system Chancellor John Sharp told the presidents in the A&M system during a Thursday phone call that the plan is to be open and play football in the fall.

While the Aggies don’t have the historical prestige or influence of a team like Oklahoma or Nebraska, they are an SEC program.

The fact another major college football program is committing to the season is a great sign for fans around America.

With every passing day, it seems like more and more programs are gearing up. Iowa, a slightly above mid-level B1G program, is all in on the season.

The dominos are falling and I’m here for it. I’m for that kind of action. We need to band together and commit to playing!

Am I surprised one of the biggest teams in Texas is committing to playing? Not at all. Football in Texas is a religion.

There’s no way they’re sitting out the season.

Let’s keep hoping more and more pieces fall into place to make sure the season happens. I can’t wait for it to happen!