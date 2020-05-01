This Sanitizing Wand Is A Smarter Way To Clean

Keeping your living space clean is important, but with supplies like disinfectant wipes being hard to come by, you’ll need to do some outside-the-box thinking if you want to keep germs from taking over your home.

Say hello to the Portable UV-C Sterilizer Wand. This sanitizing wonder boasts a light that emits ultra-violet rays, virtually killing any germs or bacteria that come in its path — 99.9% of them, to be exact.

The way the UV-C Sterilizer Wand works is simple. After you switch on its light, wave the wand over anything you want to be sterilized — whether it be your clothing, your kid’s toys, or even your toilet seat — for about 10 minutes to ensure it kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Powered by a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery, this UV lamp is ultra-portable and easy to use around the house.

Unlike other sterilizing products like wet wipes or sprays, the Portable UV-C Sterilizer Wand is free of any toxic chemicals. It even has a child-lock to prevent the little ones from misusing it. And the best part? You only need to buy it once, so you’ll save tons of money on cleaning supplies.

Proven effective at sterilizing computer screens, toothbrushes, and even hospital supplies, UV light is becoming one of the best ways to protect yourself from dangerous germs and bacteria. And at a price like this, implementing this gadget into your cleaning routine seems like a no-brainer.

Snag your very own Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand at 40% off for just $59.99.

More from The Daily Caller Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');