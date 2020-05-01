Wendy Willams Says She Is Making Some Changes To How She Dates Due To Pandemic

Wendy Williams said she plans to make a few changes to her dating habits once the pandemic is over and it’s safe to socialize again.

"I want to date, and there will be no kissing on the first date," the 55-year-old talk show host shared via video with "Extra" in a piece published Thursday.

"Even those rules have changed for me," she added, about life after the coronavirus.

It all comes following reports the talk show host‘s divorce from husband Kevin Hunter became official in January.

Willams said despite that, it hasn’t changed her thoughts on marriage and still thinks she will one day settle down again with someone, though the wedding ceremony will be different.

“I am a hopeless romantic,” Wendy explained. “I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement. Basically, what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine.”

“And no, I wouldn’t walk down the aisle,” she added. “I would like to get married in a hotel room. We don’t even have to go on a honeymoon. I don’t care.”

Wendy and Hunter also share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr. together, per Page Six.