West Virginia University Anticipates Being Open In The Fall

West Virginia University is aiming to be open for classes in the fall.

According to Brett McMurphy, West Virginia President Gordon Gee said Friday, “we have every hope & expectation of safely resuming in-person education across the West Virginia University system this fall.”

WVU is the latest school to commit to opening up the fall during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, some of you are probably wondering why this matters so much. It’s really simple. WVU has a very good Big 12 football team.

In fact, in the past 20 years, WVU has been one of the more competitive teams in America. It’s just the latest example of dominos falling.

It really does seem like with every passing day that we’re going to have football in the fall, and that is great news for this country.

If West Virginia joins the movement to play, then you’ll have another power player on the train for the games to happen in the fall.

Momentum is trending in a positive direction, and it feels more than ever that we’re going to win this war.