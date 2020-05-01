White House Press Secretary Is Having Her First Briefing Today In Over A Year — What Should We Ask?

For the first time in a year, a month, and 20 days, the White House press secretary will hold a briefing in the White House’s Brady Briefing Room.

New press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, fresh off her transition over from the Trump campaign, is starting a new era, and senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc will be there to witness it first hand. He and chief video editor Richie McGinniss sat down Friday morning to discuss what questions he should ask, but what do you think, Patriots? What do you want to hear McEnany talk about? (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany: Pelosi ‘Won’t Lay Off The Ice Cream,’ But She’s ‘Just Fine’ With Laying Off American Workers)

WATCH:

McEnany replaced former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who never held a press briefing. Grisham replaced Sarah Sanders, who was preceded by Sean Spicer. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci did not have a press secretary during his short tenure.

