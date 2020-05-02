‘3rd Rate Lapdog’: Trump Slams Nicolle Wallace Over Biden Defense

President Donald Trump aimed a Saturday tweet at MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, calling her a “3rd rate lapdog.”
“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast),” Trump tweeted, adding, “Doesn’t have what it takes!” (RELATED: Nicolle Wallace Calls Laura Ingraham And John Yoo ‘Chickensh*t’ During Live Broadcast)
Wallace earned the president’s ire for her comments regarding former Senate aide Tara Reade and her sexual assault accusation against former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” Wallace said.
According to a report from Deadline, “The View” had actually cut ties with Wallace after just one season because she disagreed with her co-hosts less often than they’d hoped — she was hired to be the show’s resident Republican — and she had failed to keep pace on pop culture.