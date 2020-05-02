EXCLUSIVE: Dave Rubin: Taking On Outrage Culture More Relevant Than Ever During Coronavirus

Dave Rubin, host of “The Rubin Report,” and author of “Don’t Burn this Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason,” joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss how taking on outrage culture is more important than ever and shared his thoughts on the effort to reopen American amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rubin also addressed the recent controversy over remarks Ben Shapiro, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” made on his show regarding how risk should be viewed during coronavirus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Crenshaw On Reopening America, PC Culture And More)

“Right now if you say anything about opening up, I mean this just happened on my show a couple days ago, I had Ben Shapiro on to help me with the book launch and in effect he said ‘we’re going to have to weigh some things over the next couple weeks meaning we can’t stay locked in forever, we have to reopen the economy, that might come with some costs that some older people might be at higher risk,'” said Rubin.

He went on to explain that it’s impossible to create a ‘zero risk’ situation.

