Start Your Weekend With An Inspirational Speech From Coach Taylor On ‘Friday Night Lights’

It’s officially the weekend, and I have the perfect way to get things started.

At the moment, America is in a war against coronavirus, and we need all the inspiration and motivation we can find. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If there was ever a moment for a great speech from Coach Eric Taylor in “Friday Night Lights,” it’s right now. While we might be in the trenches and people are down on their luck, just remember that this fight isn’t over. This battle isn’t over.

Watch one of his best speeches from the show below.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Who is ready to win this war? After that speech, I’m not sure how you can’t dominate this weekend.

Damn, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a tear in my eye right now. There’s nothing that gets me going like a great Coach Taylor speech from “Friday Night Lights.”

We’re going to win this war, folks. We’re going to fight, claw and beat the living hell out of coronavirus. We might be down right now as a nation, but we’re going to bounce better than ever.

You best believe that.

Now, go crush the weekend and enjoy a few beers. You’ve earned it.