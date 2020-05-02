EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s More Show Than Go’: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To Texas Reopening

Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the first phase of the reopening of Texas, his role on the White House advisory group on how to reopen the economy, China, and more.
As for the reopening of Texas, Cuban shared his concerns and the issues he thinks businesses will come across as they begin to open their doors. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Crenshaw On Reopening America, PC Culture And More.)
“There are so many unanswered questions, you know the easiest example is you want to go into a clothing store, try something on, if you decide you don’t like it, do you put it back on the shelf?” Cuban asked. “Does the clothing store have to sterilize it?”
Cuban went on to answer questions from Daily Caller followers.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’