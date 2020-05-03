Editorial

Andy Dalton Signs With The Cowboys On A Deal Worth Up To $7 Million

Quarterback Andy Dalton is headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Bengals starter is signing with Dallas on a deal that could be worth up to $7 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll get $3 million guaranteed.

Well, that didn’t take long at all. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow, and there was a lot of debate about when he’d get picked up.

It didn’t take long at all, and now he’s headed to the Cowboys. From an organization standpoint, he’s definitely upgrading.

 

It’ll be interesting to see if this impacts Dak Prescott at all. The Cowboys have had ongoing contract negotiations with Prescott, but they don’t seem to be going anywhere.

Now, the Cowboys have brought in a veteran starter. You have to wonder if this was done in part to send a message to Dak.

 

Either way, Dalton is on a new team. I didn’t expect him to sit out long and he certainly didn’t.