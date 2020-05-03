Andy Dalton Signs With The Cowboys On A Deal Worth Up To $7 Million

Quarterback Andy Dalton is headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Bengals starter is signing with Dallas on a deal that could be worth up to $7 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll get $3 million guaranteed.

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN. Dalton is returning to Texas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

New Cowboys’ QB Andy Dalton already owns a home in Dallas and now doesn’t even need to move. His home address won’t change, but his work address now will. To the Star in Frisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

Well, that didn’t take long at all. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow, and there was a lot of debate about when he’d get picked up.

It didn’t take long at all, and now he’s headed to the Cowboys. From an organization standpoint, he’s definitely upgrading.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

It’ll be interesting to see if this impacts Dak Prescott at all. The Cowboys have had ongoing contract negotiations with Prescott, but they don’t seem to be going anywhere.

Now, the Cowboys have brought in a veteran starter. You have to wonder if this was done in part to send a message to Dak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) on Sep 29, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT

Either way, Dalton is on a new team. I didn’t expect him to sit out long and he certainly didn’t.