North Korea Fires Shots At South Korea In DMZ

North Korea has fired shots at a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Sunday morning, causing South Korean forces to relay a warning and return fire, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We are taking actions via inter-Korean communication lines to grasp the detailed situation and to prevent any further incidents. And we also maintain a necessary readiness posture,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement. (RELATED: North Korean State Media: Kim Jong-Un Resurfaces After Death Rumors) The guard unit came under fire at 7:41 a.m. in the town of Cheorwon, but no casualties or damages to South Korean property has been found, the JCS reports. South Korean forces responded by firing back and issuing a warning to their northern rivals, according to Yonhap News. This comes shortly after North Korean state media reported that their leader Kim Jong Un had resurfaced at the ceremonial opening of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang. For weeks rumors surrounding the health DPRK leader began to spread with CNN reporting last month that Kim was in “grave danger” following a cardiovascular surgery. President Donald Trump was pleased to hear of Kim’s return to public life tweeting Saturday, “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!” I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020