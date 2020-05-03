At Least 6 People Have Corroborated Details Of Tara Reade’s Allegation Against Joe Biden

At least six people have corroborated details of Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Reade has accused Biden of kissing her, touching her, and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent when she worked for him as a Senate staffer in 1993.

Reade’s mother, brother, former neighbor, former coworker and at least two friends have corroborated details of her story.

Reade worked as a Senate staffer for Biden in 1993 and has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. Biden denied the allegations Friday morning on MSNBC and his campaign has also denied the assault, saying it “absolutely did not happen.”

Reade came forward with her allegations in late March and on April 9 filed a police report with the D.C. Metropolitan police – a police report which is now inactive, the MPD told the DCNF on April 29.

Reade told the DCNF that she filed a complaint with an office she called the “Senate Personnel Office” after she complained about sexual harassment to three Biden aides and failed to receive help.

The former Biden aides have denied Reade’s accusation, and two of them said that they do not know her. But Reade says if the complaint were located it would prove those two aides lied on the record when they said they did not have meetings with her. She also said the complaint would show the approximate dates of some of the events she has described.

The complaint in question does not mention Biden’s alleged assault, Reade confirmed to the DCNF Saturday, following a report from the Associated Press. The AP story said that Reade had said the report she filed did not refer to sexual harassment or assault, which Reade criticized as misleading.

The AP later updated the story to reflect that “while Reade says she did not specifically use the words ‘sexual harassment’ in the complaint, she says the behavior she was describing amounts to sexual harassment.”

“I filed a sexual harassment complaint form,” she told the DCNF, describing how she explained details of the alleged sexual harassment in the complaint. “I filed it.”

Biden requested Friday that the secretary of the Senate “take or direct” any necessary steps to find a complaint made by Reade and to make its results public if it is found. (RELATED: Biden Asks Secretary Of The Senate To Locate Any Tara Reade Complaint After Incorrectly Stating National Archives Would Have It)

“I would ask that the public release include not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation,” he said. The Biden campaign has not responded to frequent and continued requests for comment from the DCNF.

Her Mother

Reade’s mother appears to have corroborated details of her story through a phone call made to CNN in 1993. Reade had previously told The Intercept that her late mother called into “Larry King Live” regarding Biden’s alleged assault shortly after Reade left Biden’s senate office.

A transcript obtained by The Intercept April 24, as well as a video uncovered by the Media Research Center later that day, show that someone from her mother’s city did indeed call into CNN in 1993 and asked for advice about her daughter’s problems with a “prominent senator.” (RELATED: Biden Calendar Casts Doubt On Second Accuser’s Harassment Claim, But Her Aunt Says She Was There)

“I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” the woman told King.

Reade confirmed that the woman who made the call was her mother. “I just heard audio, my mother died and hearing her voice made me cry,” she told the DCNF April 24.

“She was such a good mom and always watching out for me even now,” she said, adding that the video proves what she has been saying: “that I was forced out and wanted to come forward in 1993.”

Her Brother

Reade’s brother Collin Moulton said that Reade told him about the alleged assault in an interview with the Intercept. Moulton says she told him shortly after the assault allegedly happened, and confirmed that Reade’s mother had pushed her to contact the police about her assault claims.

Her Former Neighbor

In an interview with Business Insider, 60-year-old Lynda LaCasse said that Reade told her about the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996 while they were smoking on LaCasse’s front stoop in Morro Bay, California.

LaCasse, a Democrat, is a retired former emergency room clerk and medical staff coordinator for San Luis Obispo General Hospital, the publication reports.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse told Insider.

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse said. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

Her Former Coworker

Lorraine Sanchez, who worked alongside Reade in the mid 1990’s for a California state senator, also told Insider that Reade had complained to her that her former Washington, D.C. boss had sexually harassed her and caused her to be fired after she complained.

At Least Two Of Her Close Friends

An anonymous close friend of Reade’s confirmed to the Intercept that Reade described the alleged assault around the time period when Reade said it took place. The Intercept’s Ryan Grim confirmed to the DCNF that this friend was not LaCasse. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Staunchly Defended Christine Ford But Waited Over A Month To Mention Tara Reade)

The Associated Press also reported Saturday that the publication spoke with two anonymous friends of Reade who said that Reade told them about certain aspects of her allegations. One of these friends said Reade described the alleged assault when it occurred. This friend knew Reade in 1993.

The other friend said Reade described experiencing sexual harassment from Biden in 2007 or 2008 while she worked in Biden’s Senate office. This friend met Reade over 10 years after Reade says the assault took place, the publication reports.

It is unclear whether Grim spoke with either of the two friends cited in the AP article.

Peter Hasson contributed reporting to this article.

