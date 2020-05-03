DNC Chair Tom Perez Says Biden Records ‘Like The Hillary Emails’

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said the desire to obtain presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Senate records is “like the Hillary emails” because “there was nothing there.”

Perez’s Sunday remarks on “This Week” came as ABC reporter Martha Raddatz asked about former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Biden and the fact that the University of Delaware has “brushed aside” those who have called on a search for Reade’s name in the records.

“Your communications director has called that idea ‘absurd.’ Why?” Raddatz asked.

WATCH:

“There’s been so many investigations of the vice president. The most comprehensive investigation of the vice president was when he was vetted by Barack Obama in 2008,” Perez responded. “I’m very familiar with the vice presidential vetting process. They look at everything about you. They looked at the entire history of Joe Biden, his entire career. And I’ll tell you, if Barack Obama had any indication that there was an issue, Barack Obama would not have had him as his vice president. Barack Obama trusted Joe Biden. I trust Joe Biden and those investigations have been done.”

After the DNC chairman went on to explain that “policy documents” and “speeches” are in those records, not personnel matters, Raddatz again pressed with a question about doing a simple search for “Tara Reade.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Believe Tara Reade?’: Dana Perino Doesn’t Let Donna Brazile ‘Off The Hook’ On Biden Accusation)

“This is like the Hillary emails because there was nothing there,” Perez responded. “And the reason is … I worked on the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1995. The ranking member was Joe Biden. I wasn’t working for Joe Biden. I was working for Senator [Joe] Kennedy. If you want to see my personnel records, you don’t go to the Kennedy Institute. That’s not where they go. And so when you ask the University of Delaware to take a look at something, you’re asking them to look for something that doesn’t exist.”