Unfit To Print Episode 50: The #MeToo Hypocrites Have Gone Silent For Biden

Believe all women? Apparently only if the woman is accusing a Republican of misconduct!
The #MeToo warriors have proven themselves to be major hypocrites as they either ignore or actively try to discredit Tara Reade’s allegation against former vice president Joe Biden. News outlets have avoided reporting on her, while dozens of Democratic politicians who have claimed they “believe women” are pretending she doesn’t exist or that Biden’s denial is all it takes to discount the many people who have corroborated Reade’s story.
Amber Athey calls out all of these double standards on this week’s episode of Unfit to Print.
LISTEN:
LISTEN:
WATCH:
Thanks for watching and check out past episodes:
Unfit To Print Episode 49: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Berates Cyclist While Breaking Quarantine
Unfit To Print Episode 48: Trump Unloads On Media During Coronavirus Briefing
Unfit To Print Episode 47: CBS News’ Viral Weeping Nurse Video Debunked
If you like Unfit to Print, go check out Amber’s work at Spectator USA. Subscribe HERE with the discount code AMBER for 10% off your subscription.