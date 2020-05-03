The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale Is Sunday Night On HBO

“Westworld” season three comes to an end Sunday night on HBO.

After seven outstanding episodes, the latest season of the hit show ends Sunday night, and I’m absolutely juiced. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

Going into the finale tonight, my energy and excitement is through the roof.

The battle lines have been drawn and war is imminent. It’s Dolores vs. Maeve, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Dolores wants to unleash destruction and chaos upon the world. Maeve, Serac, William and Bernard are intent on stopping that from happening.

To say we have some unlikely alliances would be an understatement.

Now, it all comes to an end tonight. I have no idea what will happen, but as a betting man, I’m willing to gamble Serac doesn’t make it out alive.

I don’t see a scenario unfolding where Maeve and Dolores both go down. There’s no way the writers are taking those two pieces off of the board forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on May 2, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

My main question is what will happen with William. He’s finally found his purpose, and sees himself as a good guy.

He’s the savior the world might need, but will he survive? Unfortunately, I can 100% see him dying.

No matter what happens, I’m super pumped for tonight! Tune in for the season three finale on HBO, and let’s have ourselves a hell of a day!