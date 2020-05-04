Amber Heard Shares Touching Tribute After Her Mother’s Death

Actress Amber Heard shared a tribute after her mother’s death.

Heard announced the death of Paige Heard in a social media post Sunday.

“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard,” Amber captioned the post. “She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever.”

“Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known,” she continued.

The death of Amber’s mother comes in the middle of the actress’ legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Amber has been accused of domestic violence towards the actor. Depp claimed Amber faked bruises so she could claim he abused her. Depp has sued Amber for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit. (RELATED: Audio Surfaces Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Johnny Depp)

Paige’s cause of death was not given.

“It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years,” she wrote. “This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love.”

“The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving,” Heard added.