Andy Lack, Chairman Of NBC News, To Step Down And Transition Out Of Company

Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News, will be stepping down and transitioning out of the company at the end of May, according to a press release Monday from NBCUniversal.

The decision comes alongside NBCUniversal’s announcement that it will be restructuring its company effective immediately, according to the press release. NBCUniversal Broadcast, Entertainment and Lifestyle Group, Sports and News Mark Lazarus will oversee all of entertainment television as well as a number of other platforms such as Telemundo, the press release said.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” CEO of NBCUniversal Jeff Shell said according to the announcement.

“Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

The move reportedly comes as NBCUniversal prepares to launch its streaming service, Variety previously reported. Lack would have reported to Lazarus following the shakeup, according to Variety.

Numerous scandals have emerged over the years under Lack, with perhaps the most recent being reporter Ronan Farrow’s book about cover-up attempts allegedly made at NBC News. Farrow’s reporting accuses the network of trying to kill reporting on convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. (RELATED: NBC News Chairman Sends Out Memo Hitting Back At Ronan Farrow’s Book)

