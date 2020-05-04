‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Confirms Relationship With Yet Another Show Contestant

“Bachelor” star Peter Weber has confirmed he is, in fact, dating former “Bachelor” contestant Kelley Flanagan.

The announcement was made Saturday on Instagram weeks after the pair were first spotted spending time in Chicago during coronavirus quarantine. Weber initially denied the rumors that the pair were officially together, claiming he was taking things “very slow” following his splits with ex-fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and then ex Madison Prewett.

“You caught me,” Weber captioned a photo of the two in a plane. “Let the adventure begin.”

It was so blatantly obvious that the two were together, but this is still the worst “Bachelor” pairing of all time. I don’t like anything about it. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Responds To Ex Madison Prewett By Saying ‘There’s More To The Story’)

Weber is so wishy-washy and can never make up his mind. I’d bet money he’s still texting Madison asking her to get back together with him and was this whole time. Kelley, on the other hand, wasn’t even in Weber’s final three. “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has said that the relationship didn’t work out on the show because Kelley was always in her head and thought too much about the production of the show.

“I’ll take a little blame for this – the show wasn’t perfect for that relationship. I don’t think Kelley was right for the show,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight in mid-April.

The whole thing just seems suspicious. Of course, America’s most-hated “Bachelor” mom Barb is thrilled, according to her Instagram. She shared a collage of photos celebrating the fact that her son finally has a girlfriend after going on a show designed for marriage.