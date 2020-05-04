Big 10 Suspends Team Activities Through June 1

The Big 10 has extended its ban on all team activities.
According to a Monday release from the conference, team activities have been suspended through June 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North
Team activities had previously been suspended through May 4.
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.https://t.co/tWS85pkFqY
— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 4, 2020
Well, this certainly isn’t a good update. This isn’t a good update at all. We’re really getting down to the wire of when football players will need to get back.
If we’re back up and running by June 2, then we’re going to be fine — the football season will be fine.
However, if the Big 10 pushes the starting date back again and team activities are suspended through July, then we’re going to have a huge problem.
If things aren’t up and running, then you can certainly kiss the college football season as scheduled goodbye.
I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re hoping it doesn’t come to that. Hopefully, this will be the last time the B1G has to push back team activities. If not, we could be in trouble.