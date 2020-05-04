Big 10 Suspends Team Activities Through June 1

The Big 10 has extended its ban on all team activities.

According to a Monday release from the conference, team activities have been suspended through June 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Team activities had previously been suspended through May 4.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.https://t.co/tWS85pkFqY

— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 4, 2020