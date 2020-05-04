Editorial

Big 10 Suspends Team Activities Through June 1

Purdue v Wisconsin

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Big 10 has extended its ban on all team activities.

According to a Monday release from the conference, team activities have been suspended through June 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Team activities had previously been suspended through May 4.

Well, this certainly isn’t a good update. This isn’t a good update at all. We’re really getting down to the wire of when football players will need to get back.

If we’re back up and running by June 2, then we’re going to be fine — the football season will be fine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on

However, if the Big 10 pushes the starting date back again and team activities are suspended through July, then we’re going to have a huge problem.

If things aren’t up and running, then you can certainly kiss the college football season as scheduled goodbye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re hoping it doesn’t come to that. Hopefully, this will be the last time the B1G has to push back team activities. If not, we could be in trouble.