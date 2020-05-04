Country Superstar Cady Groves Dead At 30

Country superstar Cady Groves has died at the young age of 30 of natural causes, her brother Cody Groves shared.

“I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation,” Cody Groves, Cady’s brother wrote on Twitter. The post was noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Since Tweets are limited… pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

“In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update,” he added. “The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

The country star’s brother continued, while noting that his sister, “had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

“Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album,” Cody concluded. “Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

A short time later, CNN confirmed the singer’s passing at her home in Tennessee, with a statement from Camus Celli, CEO of Vel Records.

“Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report,” Celli shared. “Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner.”

Cady’s last post on Instagram was on April 23 and it was a series of little video clip’s of her doing different things during the pandemic.

She captioned the post in part, “AND NOW….A SHORT FILM ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME.”

She concluded the post with sharing that she had not run “out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically…yeah I’m running out of things to do help me. I love you. I’m just having a lot of feelings, ok bye.”