Charles Barkley Doesn’t Think LeBron James Is One Of The Top 5 Greatest Players In NBA History

Charles Barkley doesn’t think LeBron James is a top five player in the history of the NBA.

According to the New York Post, Barkley appeared on “Coffee with Cal” to talk with John Calipari about the best players in NBA history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When talking with the Kentucky coach, Barkley said, “Michael’s [Jordan] one, Oscar Robertson’s two. [Bill] Russell, Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], no particular order after Michael.”

Where did he have the Los Angeles Lakers star and three-time NBA champion? At number seven!

I love Charles Barkley. The dude is hilarious and as straight of a shooter as you’ll ever find. However, this is a wild take.

LeBron James might not have the most rings in NBA history, but he’s without question the most physically gifted player to ever live.

This fantasy people have about how he doesn’t stack up to older players is laughable. As I recently pointed out, he would have dominated the Michael Jordan era of the NBA.

He would have gone off for 50 whenever he wanted to, and that’s putting it lightly.

I almost have to wonder if Chuck is just trolling here. I really do because I find it hard to believe he honestly thinks LeBron isn’t a top five player to ever play the game.

That’s just a ludicrous opinion on every level.

I usually agree with Barkley, but he couldn’t be more wrong on this one.