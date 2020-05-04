How Beijing Grooms Journalists Globally To Do The Chinese Communist Party’s Work For Them

China is infamous for its rose-tinted self-portrayals in state-run media. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the Chinese Communist Party’s grip on the press to the fore, with reports ranging from dubious to seemingly delusional as it struggles to burnish its image amid embarrassment on the global stage.

For example, Chinese state English-language media has pushed narratives of western incompetence while bolstering China’s image as the hero of the crisis. This has included conspiracy theories such as claiming the coronavirus was brought to China by a U.S. military athlete.

China is also attempting to influence media production abroad and spends lavishly to achieve this end. The vectors for the CCP’s global project often include foreign journalists and vulnerable western news outlets suffering from budget cuts.

The Chinese government spares no expense in the effort to influence the global perception of China — all-expenses-paid travels and free graduate degrees in “communications” are worth the investment if the return is thousands of mouthpieces for the Chinese government that can do their work for them beyond the nation’s borders.

The China-Africa Press Center and China-Asia Pacific Press Center were launched in 2014 and 2016 respectively — shortly after China began its Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, a transcontinental long-term policy intended to connect China with Asia, Europe and Africa.

Journalists who participate in the centers get the red-carpet treatment while working at a two-month internship in different state-run media, such as Xinhua News Agency and China Daily — both of which were designated as operatives of the Chinese state by the State Department in February.

While in the country, the journalists are taken on extravagant tours of China, but must obey one strict rule for the duration of their visit: they can’t undertake individual reporting trips unaccompanied by government minders, meaning they can’t report on sensitive subjects like the human rights violations in Tibet or in Xinjiang where Uyghur Muslims are put into concentration camps, according to The Epoch Times.

They must also tiptoe around subjects like the South China Sea dispute, and can only report on it if proliferating Chinese foreign ministry talking points.

More than 3,400 media workers from at least 146 countries have been trained by the Chinese government, and the purpose according to an expert interviewed by Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) is “control of the narrative and legitimization of the [Communist] Party’s power and governance.”

In many cases, it may work. Greggy Eugenio, a Filipino journalist who participated in a media fellowship and was working on a master’s degree in communication and took classes at Beijing’s Renmin University of China, told the Guardian that he “learned that a state-owned government media is one of the most effective means of journalism. The media in China is still working well and people here appreciate their work.”

“Others praised China for lifting over 700 million of its people out of poverty and its miraculous rise as the world’s second largest economy in a span of only three decades,” another program participant said, according to Philippine News Agency, which is state-run. (RELATED: Here’s How The Media Is Pushing Chinese Propaganda And Talking Points)

Many journalists who traveled from Africa to participate in the program, however, found the propaganda charade quite transparent. Bonface Otieno, a journalist at a newspaper in Kenya, said that every week he’d be given a copy of the China Daily on his desk. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a single negative story in that crazy paper,” he told CJR. He added that while in China, African journalists would ask critical questions and were given less speaking time during discussions in response.

“What kind of journalism is this?” he told CJR about his experience working with state media.

Another journalist from Liberia said that while journalists in his home country are able to write freely, in China “the state controls what the media say, and there is not a space to express grievance with policies.” He also told CJR that at China Daily, messages are groomed for public consumption.

Outside its borders, China pays for Chinese propaganda supplements to appear in dozens of respected international publications like the Washington Post, the Guardian reported. Along with the offers of free communication degrees and the paid trips to work at Chinese state media outlets, the aim is to nudge foreign governments into making policies favorable toward the Chinese Communist Party.

After the 2008 Olympics when China was inundated with critical reporting about its human rights infractions, China spent $6.6 billion to bolster its global media presence. Xinhua, China’s newswire services, aimed to build 200 bureaus by 2020 and state-run CGTN, a rebranding of CCTV for international audiences is hiring globally, according to CJR.

Chinese interests also influence media by acquiring shares in foreign media companies or purchasing them outright. Oftentimes, Beijing-sponsored media based outside China attract foreign journalists with larger audiences and pay.

CCTV, China’s predominant state-owned television network, launched their Washington headquarters in 2012. A handful of former or current BBC correspondents based in Latin America were hired.

An Australian former employee of Xinhua’s Sydney office told the Guardian that “their objectives were loud and clear, to push a distinctly Chinese agenda.” Referencing the chaotic nature of Australian politics at the time, the former employee said the Chinese government would try to sow discord by identifying “cracks in a system and exploit them… Part of my brief was to find ways to exert that influence.”

Over the last several months, the U.S. has cracked down on institutions where Beijing’s influence poses a national security hazard and aims to nefariously sanitize China’s image. American colleges, and most recently the University of Texas, were investigated by the Education Department for failing to report gifts and funding from China. Universities came forward as of February to report over $6.5 billion in foreign funding they had initially not reported.

Through Confucius Institutes, American colleges expose students to pro-China propaganda under the guise of learning about Chinese culture and language, mirroring the tactics that Beijing uses when enticing journalists to take part in state-subsidized programs.

In tandem, China’s discourse and economic power are a concoction with wide-reaching influence.