EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Dan Crenshaw Wants You To Know About The Energy Industry

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw has a message for Daily Caller Patriots about the energy industry.

“We are getting crushed right now,” said Crenshaw. “The left however hates the U.S. energy industry, this is really unfortunate and also not based on science, engineering or environmental concerns.” (RELATED: ‘It’s More Show Than Go’: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To Texas Reopening.)

Crenshaw went on to explain that renewable energy doesn’t mean zero carbon emissions, “it takes quite a bit of resources to build solar panels and windmills,” he said.

WATCH:

