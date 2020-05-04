Detroit Lions Running Back Ty Johnson Pulls A Jeep During Workout Session

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson recently had an incredibly intense workout session.

In an Instagram video shared by Johnson, the young NFL player can be seen pulling a jeep while also carrying weights.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Johnson pulled the jeep and lifted weights at the same time. Give it a watch below.

It looks like the Lions drafting De’Andre Swift might have lit a fire under Johnson. With Kerryon Johnson already on the roster and the addition of Swift, room is limited.

Johnson is out here proving he belongs and he’ll do anything to improve. I love this kind of work ethic. This is what I want to see.

Do I know if pulling a jeep will help Johnson keep his roster spot and improve his game? Not a clue. I don’t know at all, but I love it.

It’s a classic example of a football guy move.

We’ll have to wait and see if Johnson keeps his roster spot for the 2020 season, but it looks like he’s all in. That’s the kind of attitude everyone on the roster needs to have. Props to this young man for putting in the work.