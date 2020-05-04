Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Engaged To Francie Frane 10 Months After Death Of Wife Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged to Francie Frane just 10 months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

The proposal took place in the couple’s Colorado home, according to a report published Monday by The Sun. Frane and Dog, who began dating earlier this year, both bonded over the loss of their long-term spouses to cancer.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,”” Frane said. “I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.”

“So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you,'” Frane recalled. “So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you.'” (RELATED: Dog The Bounty Hunter Appears To Propose To Girlfriend 7 Months After Wife’s Death)

The wedding will not happen until after the coronavirus is over so Dog’s children, grandchildren and Frane’s children and grandchildren can attend. Dog has also not ruled out a televised wedding.

“I’ve had so many fans ask ‘When you marry Francie, are you going to let your fans come?'” he said. “So we’re negotiating right now because I want to open it up. I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been. I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that.”