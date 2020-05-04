Liz Warren Says Biden’s Defense Against Sex Assault Claims Was ‘Credible And Convincing,’ Reaffirms Her Support

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Monday that Vice President Joe Biden’s denial that he sexually assaulted one of his Senate aides in the 1990s was “credible and convincing.”

She also reaffirmed her support for the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

“The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing,” Warren told the reporters before entering the Senate chamber for a vote. She was responding to questions about Biden’s alleged sexual assault of Tara Reade, one of the former vice president’s Senate aides in 1993.

“I support the vice president. I support his campaign, and I am proud to endorse him for president,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. (RELATED: ‘Fat Broads And Horse-Faced Lesbians’: Warren Attacks Bloomberg Over Comments About Women)

Warren has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about her support for Biden. She thoroughly criticized former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over nondisclosure agreements signed with women over the past three decades related to complaints about comments he allegedly made.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’ and no I’m not talking about [President] Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she said during a Democratic debate in February.

Bloomberg, a former Republican, ran a presidential campaign before bowing out following Warren’s barbs.

Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like red lining and stop and frisk,” Warren added.

Biden denied Reade’s accusation, telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski Friday that “it never, never happened.”

