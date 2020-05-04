Guy Snaps Football Through Opening In A Tree And Into A Trash Can

One guy managed to pull off an unreal football trick in a recent viral video.

In a Twitter video shared by Old Row Sports, a man snaps a football through an opening in a tree and clean into a garbage can. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound insanely difficult? Well, just wait until you see the video. It’s probably going to be the most impressive thing you see all day.

Long snappers need a pay raise. pic.twitter.com/gGcvOYgtxM — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) May 3, 2020

If I tried that 100 times, I would fail 100 times. I’m a very self-aware person. I know what I’m capable of, and I know what I can’t do.

Folks, this isn’t false humility on my part. This is just the truth. I couldn’t accomplish that if I had all day to try. Can I throw the ball? Yes. Can I do that? No chance in hell.

I was challenged to throw a football 25 yards. Tonight, with responsible social distancing, we did it. One witness said the ball went 45 yards. Ignore the poor form. I had to avoid some cables and wires. pic.twitter.com/PtviokhZZZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 3, 2020

First, you have to squeeze the ball through the opening in the trees, which by itself is a tough task. Then, once you pull that off, you have to get it into the trash can.

Good luck figuring that angle out for the snap of the football. I don’t know who this dude is, but he might want to get this tape to some NFL teams.

He clearly knows what he’s doing.

Props to this dude for pulling it off. Job well done!