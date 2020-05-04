4.5 Million People Return To Work As Italy Eases Lockdown Restrictions

Italy has begun easing restrictions after the longest lockdown in Europe, with nearly 4.5 million people able to return to work after nearly two months at home, numerous sources reported.

The construction sector, wholesale and certain manufacturing companies were reopened Monday, according to NPR. Restaurants are able to reopen only for takeout services, and parks can reopen with social distancing measures being observed. People will also be able to move beyond 200 yards from their home.

While the strict guidelines are slightly being relaxed, the government will continue enforcing social distancing orders and individuals will still be required to carry documentation stating what they’re out of their homes, according to NPR.

Last week, Italians were able to start visiting “congiunti,” which Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte clarified means “relatives, and to those with whom they have relationships of steady affection.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Italian Reporter Says Italy Hasn’t Seen A Crisis Like This Since WWII)

“Over 4 million return to work on Monday thanks to the first results of the containment measures: employees, employees and workers who can trust in the application of strict safety protocols, on which we will be intransigent,” Conte said in a Facebook post Friday.

Italy suffered among the largest death tolls in the world from coronavirus, losing nearly 29,000 people. More than 210,000 were infected, and the government began imposing its national lockdown March 9.

“Like never before, the future of the country will be in our hands. We will need even more collaboration, civic sense, and compliance with the rules by everyone,” Conte wrote on Facebook.