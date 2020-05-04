Jim Craig’s Skates From The Miracle On Ice Sell For $97,710 At Auction

Jim Craig’s skates from the Miracle on Ice have sold for a massive amount of money.
According to Darren Rovell, the skates worn by the legendary goalie during the 1980 Winter Olympics sold at an auction for $97,710.
The skates were worn by Craig against the Soviet Union in what was the greatest upset in the history of sports. The USA captured the gold medal the next game after beating Finland.
$97,710: Winning bid tonight for skates used by USA goalie Jim Craig for “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics in auction by @SCPAuctions. pic.twitter.com/FnS1lKKnif
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2020
They’re worth every single penny. They’re worth every single penny by a country mile. If I had a free $100,000 floating around, I’d spend it in the same fashion.
As you all know, I’m a huge Miracle on Ice guy. I talk about it nonstop and I love collecting stuff from the game.
I already have a signed Miracle on Ice jersey and that’s why I totally understand dropping money on the skates.
I mean, if you own the skates worn by Jim Craig during the Olympics, then they should dominate every conversation you have.
Whenever anybody comes over, you have to focus on Craig’s skates. After all, what’s the purpose of buying them if you aren’t going to show them off?
