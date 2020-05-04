‘I Ask That You Get Checked Out’: Scarborough Rips Into Trump After President Calls For Investigation Into MSNBC Host’s Dead Intern

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough chastised President Donald Trump on Monday after hearing that he urged for an investigation into the “long overdue Florida cold case” about Scarborough’s intern who died years ago.

Florida intern Lori Klausutis died at age 28 from an apparent head injury back in 2001 when Scarborough worked as a Republican Florida congressman.

Klausutis was found dead at her desk. She had an undiagnosed heart condition and the death was ruled accidental. Trump often references Klausutis in his attacks against Scarborough and did so again Monday, although Scarborough was not in town when the death occurred, according to the Associated Press.

Scarborough called Trump’s tweet “extraordinarily cruel” and said the president was making Klausutis’ family “relive it again.” (RELATED: Who Is The Dead Aide Behind Trump’s Tweet At Joe Scarborough?)

“Mr. President, I ask that you get checked out,” Scarborough said as co-host Mika Brzezinski could be heard verbally agreeing with him. “I ask that you take a rest. I ask that you take care of yourself. Maybe let [Vice President] Mike Pence run things for the next week. You’re not well.”

WATCH:

Scarborough continued on to say that Trump taking a break would be the best idea for the “country medically” and “for the Republican Party politically.” He said that Republicans are beginning to politically distance themselves from the president and then bashed Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus.

“Mr. President, you’re getting worse every day,” Scarborough added. “You need to take a rest. You need to let Mike Pence actually run things for the next couple of weeks and come back when you’re feeling a little better. When you can really actually focus on your job, because you just can’t do that right now, and Americans are dying every day because of it.”