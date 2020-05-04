Kansas And Missouri Schedule 4 Upcoming Football Games

Kansas and Missouri will play four times in football over the next several years.

The Jayhawks announced Saturday that the historic rivalry was back on. Games will be played at Missouri in 2025 and 2031. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Tigers will travel to Kansas in 2026 and 2032.

While these two teams won’t be competing for a national title anytime soon, this is still great news for college football fans.

College football is all about rivalries. It’s one of the best aspects of the sport, and it’s what separates football from everything else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Apr 1, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

Missouri/Kansas is one of the most historic rivalries in all of sports, but it took a huge hit when the Tigers jumped to the SEC.

Well, it’s back on and fans will get four games in the coming years. If you’re a fan of college football, then you have to smile at this update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:55am PST

We could all use a little good news during the coronavirus pandemic, and a historic rivalry coming back is a great update!