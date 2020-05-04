Katy Perry’s ‘Not Complaining,’ But Laments How She’ ‘Can’t Drink’ Because She’s Pregnant

Katy Perry said she’s “not complaining,” but definitely appeared to lament that she “can’t drink” right now because she’s pregnant.

“I’m not complaining, but like yeah, I can’t drink, because I’m pregnant,” the 35-year-old pop singer shared during an “American Idol” Facebook Live. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 3, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT

“Some of you already have a cocktail, getting ready, or you have your favorite IPA, or your favorite rye whiskey, or your favorite white wine or rosé or whatever your favorite drink is,” she added. (RELATED: Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Auditions Due To Propane Leak)

Perry continued, while noting that it really didn’t matter what kind of drink it was and it could even be as simple as “just Bud Light with a little lime.”(RELATED: Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Auditions Due To Propane Leak)

The “Roar” hitmaker then inhaled real deep and shared that she’s “very excited for the future when that can happen, which will be years, probably.”

As previously reported, Perry made headlines when she announced the exciting news that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together, when she dropped the news inside her music video “Never Worn White.”

In the video, she revealed her baby bump and shared she was glad she didn’t have to keep it hidden any longer.

The couple have since shared they are expecting a little girl, but no other information as to a due date has yet been revealed.

The “Dark Horse” hitmaker and Bloom have been dating since 2016 and announced they were engaged last February. The wedding was set to happen in June this summer, but due to the coronavirus, everything is on hold.