Celebrate May 4th With These Iconic Moments From ‘Star Wars’

Monday is May 4, and that means it’s Star Wars Day.

The fourth of May has always been tied to the iconic film franchise, and you know we're going to be celebrating here.

“Star Wars” is arguably the greatest film series ever made. The saga from George Lucas will never get old. I can watch the original films on repeat.

Well, if there was ever a day to take a walk down memory lane, it’s today. Watch some of the best moments from the movies below.

Like I said above, I can watch “Star Wars” nonstop without getting bored or tired. The story of Luke Skywalker has withstood the test of time, and the saga spans decades and generations.

As a little kid, I would watch the originals and then beat the hell out of each other with our toy lightsabers.

While the prequels and sequels might not have lived up to the originals, I thoroughly enjoyed them all. I thought “Rise of Skywalker” was a very solid movie.

So, happy May 4th, and do yourself a favor today by watching a little “Star Wars.” It’ll probably be the best decision you make all week.

Let us know in the comments your favorite “Star Wars” movie!