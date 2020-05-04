Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Participate In Tell-All Book ‘Finding Freedom’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a tell-all book written by reporters.

“Finding Freedom” details the decision and process of Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family and their new life, according to a report published Sunday by Page Six. The biography will be released on Aug. 11, Dey Street Books announced.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” the book description said. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.” (RELATED: Publishers Shares Cryptic Post About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s New Biography)

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

There had been speculation that something like this was coming, but it’s no surprise that Markle and Prince Harry found a way to tell their own side of the story that’s been playing out for the past couple years.

Of course I’m going to have to read the biography because I’d like to hear the other side of the story. Is Markle any different than she’s portrayed by the media? Was she right to sue Associated Newspaper? It’s the best way to form your own opinions.

The biography comes after a judge ruled the allegation that a British newspaper caused the relationship between the former Duchess and her father to deteriorate needed to be removed from the current lawsuit.