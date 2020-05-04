NBA Postpones The Draft Lottery And Combine Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NBA has postponed the upcoming draft lottery and combine.

According to a statement from the league, the lottery and combine have been postponed until further notice amid the ongoing pandemic. They were both scheduled to take place later in May. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA said it “continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.”

Breaking: The NBA has postponed the draft lottery and combine, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/BWntwaKcLi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2020

Well, another day goes by and coronavirus continues to have a huge negative impact on the world of sports. It just never ends.

Of course, the NBA didn’t really have a choice here. You can’t have the draft lottery if you have no idea how the season was going to end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Oct 22, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

In fact, you can’t really have the lottery until you know the teams that won’t be in the playoffs. When will that be?

Literally nobody has any idea at all. Games haven’t been played since March, and they don’t appear to be coming back anytime soon.

It’s just an incredibly chaotic situation. Coronavirus brought the world of sports crashing down, and we really need it to end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Oct 15, 2019 at 5:55pm PDT

Hopefully, the NBA is able to return sooner than later.