Nebraska Football Player Elliott Brown Goes Viral For Absurdly Stupid Dance Video

Nebraska football player Elliott Brown has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
In a Twitter video posted by @Jake_Billerbeck, Brown films himself dancing like an absolute clown while wearing Nebraska gear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North
Watch the absurdly dumb video below.
I mean christ….@HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/nv0RLbO6fD
— Jake Billerbeck (@Jake_Billerbeck) May 1, 2020
I know I rag on Nebraska a lot and I don’t intend on stopping anytime soon. It’s what I do and it’s a feud for the ages.
However, this dude is just making it way too easy. Nebraska has won a total of 13 games in the past three years.
You’d think they’d be focused on preparing for the upcoming season. Apparently, that’s not the case at all.
Imagine if Brown played for Nick Saban. He’d be cut so fast that your head would spin. However, under Scott Frost’s watch, players are just allowed to screw around like it’s no big deal!
I honestly feel so bad for Nebraska fans. They’re passionate and good people. They deserve a winning program. They don’t deserve this nonsense.
Be better, Nebraska. Be much better or continue to get annihilated.