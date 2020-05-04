Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Strength In New Training Video. When Will She Fight Again?

UFC superstar Paige VanZant looked incredibly strong in a new training video.
VanZant is working her way back into the octagon, and she looked ready to roll in an Instagram video shared late Sunday.
She had no problem lifting some weights. If there were any questions about her arm, they should all be gone now.
Getting strong ????????????????♂️ Wonder when I’ll get the fight call?? ????
It’s crystal clear that VanZant is itching to get back into the octagon. She hasn’t fought since defeating Rachael Ostovich in early 2019.
She had built up a ton of great momentum but had it derailed by further injuries to her arm. Now, it looks like she’s finally ready to fight again.
That’s it!@PaigeVanzant gets the tap in round 2!
What year long layoff?! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Wx93F4u4Uf
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
I really can’t wait for 12 Gauge to be back in the octagon. The UFC is simply better when she’s flying high and dominating.
Unfortunately, she’s suffered several issues with her arm during her career.
Hopefully, once the UFC is all the way back up and running, Dana White will give her a call. She seems ready and fans want to see it happen!
Go, Paige, go!