Pornhub Searches For Carmen Electra Shoot Up After Appearance In ‘The Last Dance’

Searches for Carmen Electra on Pornhub are through the roof after she appeared in “The Last Dance.”

Electra appeared in the April 26th episode of the Michael Jordan documentary from ESPN, and she's apparently moving the needle when it comes to adult content searches.

According to data shared by Page Six, searches for Electra on the porn site have gone north of 1.7 million. Her previous daily average was only 1,500.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT

First off, Carmen Electra is 48! Yes, she's 48 years old and is still the definition of elite. I hadn't thought about her in years before her "Last Dance" appearance.

She just dropped out of nowhere to remind the world she most certainly still has it going on.

Holy fuck does Carmen Electra still have her fastball pic.twitter.com/F4NSfo6AeR — Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) April 27, 2020

Secondly, as I always say with this data, nobody knows how to dominate the marketing game like porn companies do. People gobble up these numbers.

I hammer the click button whenever Pornhub releases streaming data. The streaming numbers since the start of the pandemic are huge for Pornhub.

As a betting man, I wouldn’t bet on them coming down as long as people are stuck at home. Call it an educated guess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Apr 28, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

Props to Electra for sending shockwaves through the sports and entertainment world with her “Last Dance” appearance. Clearly, people were paying attention.